Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

UMRX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

