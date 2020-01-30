UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 1.7%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16), approximately 95,030 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 655,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.18).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 3.49%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn acquired 17,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £15,263.60 ($20,078.40).

About UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

