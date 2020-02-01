February 1, 2020
Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.27

Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 1204499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

About Upland Resources (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

