Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

UPLD opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,378,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 2,452.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 268,468 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

