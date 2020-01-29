Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,864 over the last ninety days. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Upwork has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

