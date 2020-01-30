Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.06 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban One by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Urban One by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Urban One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,311,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 104,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

