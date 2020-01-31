Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 422,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 65,310 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 458,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $26.48 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

