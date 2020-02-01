Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

