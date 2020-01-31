Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $12.99, approximately 207,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 68,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several analysts have commented on UROV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

The company has a market cap of $396.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. Analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,420,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments