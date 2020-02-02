US Capital Advisors Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $14,487,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

