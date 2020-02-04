US Capital Advisors Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Unit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Unit’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNT. Raymond James cut Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE UNT opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.44. Unit has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Unit by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unit by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

