US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 96.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 164.6% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is a Tariff?