US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 241,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,646,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

