US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDIV opened at $12.27 on Friday. US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing