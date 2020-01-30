US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 677,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. US Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.45.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that US Well Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Well Services news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USWS shares. ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Well Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

