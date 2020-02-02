USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.93

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 186356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAT. Lake Street Capital raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 213.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 153,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

