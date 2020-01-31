USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.79 and last traded at $52.79, approximately 1,038 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 44,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.0193 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

