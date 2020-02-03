USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE USNA opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $119.19.

Several research analysts have commented on USNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

