UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

UTStarcom stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.77. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 million, a PE ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 0.87. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

