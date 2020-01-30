Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 1.7%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

