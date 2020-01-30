Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & CardioGenics (NASDAQ:CGNH) Critical Survey

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uxin and CardioGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 1.39 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.67 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin.

Risk and Volatility

Uxin has a beta of -1.95, meaning that its share price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uxin and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 1 0 2.50 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uxin currently has a consensus target price of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 199.13%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CardioGenics beats Uxin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.