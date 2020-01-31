VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 5.6% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27, 189,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 216,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading: Diversification