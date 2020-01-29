Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer Purchases 98,231 Shares

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. Vaccinex Inc has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaccinex Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

