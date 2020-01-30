Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 982,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 98,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $690,563.93. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCNX opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

