Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.75.

VLO stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 6,479,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.