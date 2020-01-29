Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds