Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

