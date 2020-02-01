VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. VALLOUREC SA/S has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VALLOUREC SA/S

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

