VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Down 1.7%

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 105 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. Equities analysts expect that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

