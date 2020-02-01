Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

VALU traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435. The stock has a market cap of $317.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Value Line has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Value Line by 4,848.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Value Line by 85.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Value Line by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

