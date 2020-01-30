ValuEngine Downgrades Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares in the company, valued at $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375 over the last ninety days. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Read More: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.