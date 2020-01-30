ValuEngine Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

AtriCure stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 25,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $916,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,763 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AtriCure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

