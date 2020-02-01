ValuEngine Downgrades CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of CGG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

CGGYY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 4,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001. CGG has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.62.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 67.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

