ValuEngine Downgrades Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CWBC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 22,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.41. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.54% of Community West Bancshares worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

