ValuEngine Downgrades Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) to Sell

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EQFN stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equitable Financial has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

