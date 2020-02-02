ValuEngine Downgrades KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

KRYAY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $133.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28.

KERRY GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

