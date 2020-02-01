ValuEngine Downgrades Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Sell

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NEXT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,562. Nextdecade has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.20.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

