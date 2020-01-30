ValuEngine Downgrades Star Group (NYSE:SGU) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SGU opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a P/E ratio of 236.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Star Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Star Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Star Group by 164.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

