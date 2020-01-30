ValuEngine Downgrades Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of TWST traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 238,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $793.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,693 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 74.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $2,527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

