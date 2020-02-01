ValuEngine Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $245.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

