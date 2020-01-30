ValuEngine Lowers Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Hold

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

CHEF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 7,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,465 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,483,000 after buying an additional 71,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after buying an additional 35,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

