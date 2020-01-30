ValuEngine Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.09.

CMCSA opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,363,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $151,270,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

