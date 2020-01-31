ValuEngine Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Strong Sell

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRGO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

PRGO opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $22,211,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

