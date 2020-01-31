ValuEngine Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Sell

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

SAP opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

