ValuEngine Lowers UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

