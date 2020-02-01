ValuEngine Lowers ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) to Sell

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.