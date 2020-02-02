ValuEngine Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ALFVY stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,619. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

