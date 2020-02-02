ValuEngine Upgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,857,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,391. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 112,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 785,918 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.