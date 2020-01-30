ValuEngine Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.