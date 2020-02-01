ValuEngine Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 3,328,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,233. The stock has a market cap of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,129,000 after acquiring an additional 301,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after acquiring an additional 498,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

